​garden of gucci: floria sigismondi discusses her holiday short film

As we count down the days to Christmas, Gucci is uniting the super-talents of designer Alessandro Michele and filmmaker Floria Sigismondi in an exclusive short film for the holidays. Captured in the Ninfa Garden in Rome, the film applies Michele's hyper-referential fashion universe to the biblical story of the Garden of Eden — the paradise of Adam and Eve, which eventually became the scene of their fall from grace. Anyone familiar with the work of Sigismondi will realize that reference is hardly a coincidence in a year that's seen its share of danger. As she rings out a crazy 2016 with Gucci, we quizzed Sigismondi on her collaboration with Michele.

How did the film come about?

I was given the concept of the Garden of Eden. I jumped at the idea of re-imagining this old biblical story featuring Alessandro's creations, which are heavily inspired by the animal kingdom. And animals are the most beautiful creatures — they don't lie and are truly connected to the earth and each other, something most of us have lost.

What was it like to work together? How are you and Alessandro most similar and most different?

I see him draw on classic myths or stories such as Eden, which is what I grew up with since my parents are Italian opera singers. There is a personal distinction to his work and I relate to that. I like his fearlessness and boundary-pushing — I've always been encouraged to be that way. His work inspires dreaming. I believe that dreams can be realized.

What does the Garden of Eden stand for in this day and age?

We are living in the information age. Technology is moving at such a rapid pace that it has surpassed biology, leaving "us" in the dust. The story, and in particular the bite of the apple, represents the decision we've made to follow that path to knowledge and experience. Experiencing life is a beautiful thing, even if in the blink of an eye.

Is there a subliminal message to the film? It seems like some much-needed escapism in a chaotic time.

I wanted the film to feel like a dream. The suspended moment that we feel when something important or dangerous is going to happen. Telling that story through that lens heightens the natural beauty of the surroundings, our innocent inhabitants, and the extraordinary animals. For me, the myth is a coming of age story. The film represents the brink of lost infancy, purity, and innocence, before the knowledge of our own mortality and of suffering. It's a warmly lit womb where we are one with nature. A time before we experience singularity.