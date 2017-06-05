future pop star allie x is serving sadomasochistic party anthems





The majority of pop artists have gotten over their electronic phase — which reached an Olympian peak in 2012 when songs like Britney's "Hold It Against Me" and Rihanna's "We Found Love" dominated the radio — and have moved on to the next thing. Which is awesome for an emerging pop singer like Allie X. It's allowed her to make herself at home within the historically niche genre and return it to its experimental, indie roots.

Sewing together bittersweet, slightly sadomasochistic, lyrics with pulsating choruses, her songs have all the meta-pop coolness of Lady Gaga's LES-inspired The Fame era. Her songs are delicious confections crafted from myriad contrasting elements, appropriating the tried-and-true basics of melodic pop and mixing them with midnight-dark production and subject matter. It takes someone special to sing an obliquely wounded lyric like,"I thought you were the one/ Turns out you shot me up for fun," and still keep the rager going. It's refreshing in a musical landscape crowded with forced reflectiveness, "make-unders," and acoustic tracks.

Allie X released her sophomore album CollXtion II, a follow-up to her debut album CollXtion I, over the weekend. While the new LP stays in line with her masterfully curated indie-pop sound, there's a bit less pouting and a little more rejoicing on this record. That rejoicing occurs in varied forms, however: rejoicing in love, rejoicing in victimhood, rejoicing in loneliness, rejoicing in confidence. The record contrasts greatly to the onslaught of pop stars trying to salve our dark times with sober songs like "Chained to the Rhythm" and "Million Reasons." CollXtion II has no façade. Instead, Allie X bathes in the turbulence of being young today, braving the hurricane as best she can while turning the ups and downs into memorable party-anthems.

Allie X talks to i-D about how's she pushing the boundaries of pop with CollXtion II.

What was your state of mind going into recording this album?

When I began, I thought it was going to be easier because I'm based in L.A. now. It's kind of a pop machine here and I've had access to all of these creative people. I thought I'd schedule in six months, go really hard, and have a record. I just kept trying to get it and it wasn't coming together. I wrote a lot of songs that didn't make the album. So I went back home to Canada for a break and by the end of the summer I started approaching music the way I used to: by myself with my phone and my computer. That is when the sounds starting coming together and I wrote my favorite songs on the album.

This album is noticeably more upbeat than the last album — especially when comparing a giddy track like "Paper Love" to the lyrics about victimhood in "Catch" — what was behind this shift?

I don't think I was consciously trying to be upbeat. But I was very consciously looking at the production and the sonics. I was trying to minimalize and really focus on rhythm and bass. I had this realization that my approach to production was kind of, like… wrong. I would keep layering and when I couldn't layer anymore, I would layer even more! This time, it was the opposite of that. It was, what are the parts I can't live without and how do we make those parts sound as good as possible?

How have you matured as an artist in the time between your first album and this one?

I definitely think I'm more jaded [laughs]. I've learned a lot more about the music industry. I'm more open with my fans. I think I've been hiding absolutely everything about myself, and now I'm tending to be a little more vulnerable and reveal more about myself.

Artists like Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga have moved into a more "stripped back" phase, whereas your music is very dance and indie. How do you juggle making pop-leaning music with creating something boundary-pushing?

I am a pop artist. So I do have to be conscious of what is on the radio. If you go into a writing session for a pitch, it's going to be like, "Who should we pitch to? What's on the radio right now?" That's so much a part of this culture, but at the same time I'm trying to give myself an authentic voice and platform. I'm always trying to find that line of the possibility of something being a total hit, but not being a follower. I don't know if I've found that yet. With this last record I just said, "Fuck it. I'm going to make something that's really cool and I know that my fans are going to love that and that's good enough for me.