from the pub to the club at topman fall/winter 17

Gordon Richardson's fall/winter 17 offering for Topman Design began where last season left off. Spring/summer 17 was a glorious mash up of best-of-British subcultures, taken on a jolly boys outing to the seaside. This season Topman took his boys on the road, letting them loose across Europe. The collection took in beach vacations, rave holidays, and nods to techno in Berlin. The opening looks riffed on a darker, more industrial side of clubbing, referenced in the Trevor Jackson-compiled soundtrack that mixed ebullience with introspection.

It soon gave way to euphoria, though.

The 90s was the definitive reference point for the collection. It was there in baggy cut jeans, neon detailing, and pub-to-club sportswear, as well as psychedelic florals and a dash of logomania, with 'Topman' emblazoned on sweaters and trims. Rave was the real star of the show; Whizz and Rush found themselves as prints. Everything came crowned in a bucket hat.