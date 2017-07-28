About

      freak yourself out with the new trailer for stephen king’s 'it'

      The big screen adaptation of the infamous horror novel looks set to deliver on jumps.

      A brand new trailer for upcoming horror blockbuster IT has the internet all afright. For those unfamiliar with the Stephen King novel, and subsequent 90s TV miniseries, IT follows a group of young kids (nicknamed The Loser Club) in Derry, Maine, who find themselves terrorized by a shapeshifting, trans-dimensional evil spirit who takes the form of a clown named Pennywise. However, mere clown-horror this film is not. Playing with far deeper themes, the story sees the kids face their own existential demons; namely a loss of innocence and an awareness of their own mortality. One could imagine how a shapeshifting, trans-dimensional evil spirit who takes the form of a clown could elicit some kind of crisis TBF. I'm having one just watching the trailer.

      While Bill Skarsgård may have big shoes to fill (not simply because he's playing a clown, but because Tim Curry's role as Pennywise in the 90s TV miniseries won serious critical acclaim), the host of up-and-coming young stars, which includes Netflix star Finn Wolfhard, look set to fill the outcast-kids-face-supernatural-evil shaped hole Stranger Things left in our lives. Watch the trailer below. 

