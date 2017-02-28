About

    The VICEChannels

      news Jo Rosenthal 28 February, 2017

      frank ocean's 'blond' gets a magical marvel makeover

      The latest installment of Marvel's iconic hip-hop comic book series, 'Royals #1,' features a take on Frank Ocean's 'Blond' as its cover page.

      The latest installment of Marvel's hip-hop comic book series, Royals #1, features a take on Frank Ocean's Blond as its cover page.

      The new comic book art features a bodacious masked woman with a fire-red buzz cut wearing a tight purple suit and a black mask while covering her face. Above the illustration, the title 'Bald' sits and takes a sweet, comical jab at the original album title.

      Los Angeles based artist Keron Grant designed the stunning cover. He has also created other covers for Marvel, including ones featuring Spiderman and Iron Man. The Jamaican-American artist has designed for movies like Transformers, The Matrix and GI Joe. Besides his hip-hop comic art making, Keron's work can be spotted on a number of clothing brands such as Rocawear and Nike.

      This comic book series has already featured music royalty such as Tupac Shakur, Rae Sremmurd, Method Man, and RZA. In the past, artists like Beyoncé and Run the Jewels have gotten nods from Marvel in their cover series.

      Ocean recently released a new song with Calvin Harris and Migos called "Slide" and is rumored to be working on new futuristic reggae.

      Other issues of the variants can be viewed here

      Credits

      Text Jo Rosenthal

      Image via Twitter

      Connect to i-D’s world! Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

      Topics:news, frank ocean, marvel

      Recommended

      Connect with i-D

      Most Popular

      comments powered by Disqus

      Today on i-D

      Load More

      featured on i-D

      More Features