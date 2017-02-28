frank ocean's 'blond' gets a magical marvel makeover

The latest installment of Marvel's hip-hop comic book series, Royals #1, features a take on Frank Ocean's Blond as its cover page.

The new comic book art features a bodacious masked woman with a fire-red buzz cut wearing a tight purple suit and a black mask while covering her face. Above the illustration, the title 'Bald' sits and takes a sweet, comical jab at the original album title.

Los Angeles based artist Keron Grant designed the stunning cover. He has also created other covers for Marvel, including ones featuring Spiderman and Iron Man. The Jamaican-American artist has designed for movies like Transformers, The Matrix and GI Joe. Besides his hip-hop comic art making, Keron's work can be spotted on a number of clothing brands such as Rocawear and Nike.

This comic book series has already featured music royalty such as Tupac Shakur, Rae Sremmurd, Method Man, and RZA. In the past, artists like Beyoncé and Run the Jewels have gotten nods from Marvel in their cover series.

Ocean recently released a new song with Calvin Harris and Migos called "Slide" and is rumored to be working on new futuristic reggae.

Other issues of the variants can be viewed here.