frank ocean, solange, and a tribe called quest to headline panorama 2017

We're only nine days into 2017 but already looking forward to summer in NYC. Panorama Festival — the Coachella-owned East Coast edition of the California behemoth — has announced a stacked lineup for its second year. Solange, Frank Ocean, and A Tribe Called Quest have all been confirmed as headliners, along with Tame Impala, Alt-J, and Nine Inch Nails. Trent Reznor's 90s industrial rock outfit will make its live comeback alongside Queens rap legends Tribe — and French electronic duo Justice, who recently released their first album in five years — on the third day. Frank and Solo will head up day one.

Other exciting names on the bill include Tyler, the Creator, Cherry Glazerr, Nicolas Jaar, Isiah Rashad, and Vince Staples. Bleached and Cherry Glazerr will also make the trip over from Los Angeles. Solange, Frank Ocean, and A Tribe Called Quest released three of last year's most important (and long-awaited) albums, and this will be one of the first chances to see two of them performed live. Tribe's Panorama set will be the group's first time performing We Got it From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service, their incredible, prescient first album since 1998. Frank Ocean recently announced a string of headlining dates across Europe and North America off the back of his new album Blond.

Panorama Festival begins on July 28 at Randall's Park Island. Tickets are $345 for three days or $125 for one day, and go on sale January 13 through the festival's website.