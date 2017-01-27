About

      francis ford coppola is trying to make an 'apocalypse now' video game

      We love the smell of a first-person RPG in the morning.


      Apocalypse Now is one of the most culturally significant films of the 20th century and, if its director gets his way, a soon-to-be-realized video game. That's right: legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola is keen to update the Marlon Brando-starring 1979 classic as a first-person RPG with survival and psychological horror elements. 

      "What the hell does he know about gaming, Major?" we hear you cry! Well, not a lot. That's why he's enlisted the computer people behind The Witcher, Fallout: New Vegas, and Star Wars Galaxies to do all the fiddly bits for him. As is the Coppola way — sticking a toe out of the mainstream to get stuff done — he's hoping to pull it all together via the power of a Kickstarter campaign. The game places the player in the shoes of Capt. Benjamin Willard as he set off to assassinate Colonel Kurtz — which all sounds very promising until you remember the, shall we say, hiccups the original movie ran into (the horror, the horror). 

      Check out his Kickstarter and be a part of Apocalypse Now, now. 

