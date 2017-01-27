francis ford coppola is trying to make an 'apocalypse now' video game





Apocalypse Now is one of the most culturally significant films of the 20th century and, if its director gets his way, a soon-to-be-realized video game. That's right: legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola is keen to update the Marlon Brando-starring 1979 classic as a first-person RPG with survival and psychological horror elements.

"What the hell does he know about gaming, Major?" we hear you cry! Well, not a lot. That's why he's enlisted the computer people behind The Witcher, Fallout: New Vegas, and Star Wars Galaxies to do all the fiddly bits for him. As is the Coppola way — sticking a toe out of the mainstream to get stuff done — he's hoping to pull it all together via the power of a Kickstarter campaign. The game places the player in the shoes of Capt. Benjamin Willard as he set off to assassinate Colonel Kurtz — which all sounds very promising until you remember the, shall we say, hiccups the original movie ran into (the horror, the horror).

Check out his Kickstarter and be a part of Apocalypse Now, now.