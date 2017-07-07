exclusive: kate moss introduces the stars of tomorrow

This story was originally published by i-D UK.

When Kate Moss announced last year she'd be leaving the agency that had represented her for nearly three decades, the fashion world went into shock. Was the woman who made fetch happen leaving fashion for good? Was she going to set up shop as something else? Of course not.

Last fall she launched the Kate Moss Agency, a talent agency dedicated to nurturing her own brand relationships, as well as allowing her to nurture the careers of others. Indeed, from model to model agent, Mossy will now be using her unique connections and expert industry knowledge to create stars. "The agency feels like a gang," Kate told i-D. "When they're confirmed for a job I get so excited for them! I enjoy mentoring each of them, seeing them grow, and giving them guidance (which is essential in this industry)." Fresh from the launch of the agency's website, we meet the fabulous four in Kate's gang: Anna-Lea, Luka, Louis, and Elfie. Learn their names and remember their faces, because these are the supermodels of tomorrow. Werk!

Anna-Lea Gardner, 19, London

What does being a model mean to you?

I feel blessed to be able to model mainly because of how many great people I get to work with, and who I never would have had the chance to meet otherwise.

What do you stand for?

Kindness!

What's the bravest thing you can do as a young person?

Honestly, just daring to be different in any way and not being held back by other people's opinions.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

My biggest dream right now is to go back and help at the refugee camps in Greece. I would hope to make some kind of improvement in the world, big or small. (But hopefully big.)

Luka Isaac, 23, Marseille

What is it that you do and why do you do it?

I make music, model, and I organize my own events. I throw a monthly party called Kaliante for people who are bored of Paris nightlife. It attracts interesting people and is based around different themes and environments. We work with set designers and different spaces each time.

How would you describe your generation in four words?

Internet, rave, depoliticize, and conscious.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

I hope that all the little changes — in culture, art, fashion, music, etc. — can one day help to make changes on a bigger scale.

Elfie Reigate, 17, London

What does being a model mean to you?

Modeling is a great opportunity to meet new people and see new places.

What do you stand for?

I try to enjoy everything I do, from riding a rollercoaster to studying. You might as well have fun with it!

What's the bravest thing you can do as young person?

Stay completely true to yourself, in any situation.

What are you working on at the moment?

I'm doing my first year of A-levels and modeling around school. I want to continue modeling, but I'd also love to study history and politics at university somewhere.

Louis Baines, 20, London

What is it you do and why do you do it?

Right now I'm having a lot of fun modeling. It's a really cool way to travel the world and meet so many inspirational people.

What do you stand for?

Positivity.

What are your hopes and dreams for the future?

One day I would love have my own seafood restaurant.

