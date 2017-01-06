exclusive: a dolly parton-inspired campaign from gauntlett cheng

June Canedo has photographed her mother, Rogeria Canedo, before. "But I felt this time was pretty true to her personality," says the photographer. For New York brand Gauntlett Cheng's spring/summer 17 campaign, she captured her mom on a ranch in North Carolina in high Dolly Parton style. "She even brought her own extensions," says June. "We were getting ready to shoot on the second day and [my mom] was like, 'Oh, I have these clip-on extensions we can use!'" Rogeria also wears peach lipstick and giant pearl earrings worthy of the Queen of Nashville (or The Smoky Mountain Songbird, The Iron Butterfly, or The Backwoods Barbie - take your pick).

Esther Gauntlett and Jenny Cheng titled their spring/summer 17 collection "You Gonna Cowboy Up or Just Lay There and Die?" and the pieces play with the idea of the subtle identity crisis you sometimes experience while trying to balance a day job and a social life. If the clothes had a soundtrack it might be "9 to 5." And they make nods to country style: a paneled skirt and jacket in unfinished suede, a corseted sheer dress which Rogeria models proudly in front of a painted desert backdrop by set designer Erin Williams."When it came to shooting the campaign, we wanted to capture something pretty far away from the reality of the clothes," Esther and Jenny explain. "June and Tess [Herbert, the stylist] are both dear friends and long term collaborators, and really understood this kind of agricultural fantasy; strong women, wild clothes and horses."

"It was amazing to see my mother up on that horse," adds June. "I think about when I am 75 and she is long gone, and how incredible it will be to have these."

