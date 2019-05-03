your first look at post-karl chanel

Courtesy of Chanel.

As one train pulls into the station, another sets off on its journey. This morning that train was Virginie Viard’s, who made her Chanel solo debut in the form of “Destination CHANEL” — the house’s offering for Cruise 2020, and their first collection since Karl Lagerfeld’s posthumous autumn/winter 19 swan-song. Rather than choosing to follow the by-now customary format of sending attendees out to far-flung destinations for Cruise presentations, a trend that Chanel has typically spearheaded, Viard’s journey at the head of the house set out from what amounts to a spiritual home for the brand, Paris’ Grand Palais.

Though perhaps Gare du Grand Palais is a fitting rebrand for the occasion: converted, only as Chanel could or would, into an immaculate Beaux-Arts style trainshed, the set boasted IRL rails, slatted benches on platforms, and signage for Edinburgh, Venice, Saint-Tropez, Rome and beyond -- many being destinations the House has previously dropped by for Cruise and Métiers D’Arts presentations.

Similarly, the collection stayed close to home, with a coquettishly French display of restrained garconne-ish silhouettes, varied hues of pastels and tweeds, and amply-hemmed white pants, offering a wardrobe appropriate for any destination the Chanel girl might want to hop on a train to.

All change please!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.