marilyn manson to star in a new stephen king tv series

Marilyn Manson is a busy guy. Somewhere in between hanging out with Taylor Swift, recording his eleventh studio album, preparing for a summer tour, and perhaps releasing a much-anticipated coffee table book of his paintings, the icon has set aside time to expand upon his already illustrious (see Jawbreaker) acting career. In a recent interview, Manson announced that he will star in a new tv series based on the horror novel The Stand by Stephen King.

“Shooter [Jennings] and I also did a cover of "The End" by the Doors,” he told Revolver. “For a new miniseries of The Stand by Stephen King, which I'm also going to be acting in.”

The Stand is King’s longest book and takes place in a post-apocalyptic world, one decimated by plague. The plot revolves around the obvious classical struggle between good and evil, as the fate of mankind rests on the shoulders of 108-year-old Mother Abagail and a number of others who survived the plague. Enter villain Randall Flagg, a.k.a., the “Dark Man” who “embodies their worst nightmares… with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers,” according to Deadline.

There’s been no word on who Manson will play in the series, though obviously, some parallels between Flagg and Manson can be drawn here. Fingers crossed casting gets this one right.