a second season of 'russian doll' has been confirmed

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Of course, the moment we finally get the soundtrack of Russian Doll out of our heads -- “gotta get up, gotta get out…” -- news comes that the show is returning for a second season. But to be honest, we’re not mad about it, even if it means we’ll be singing that same song for months to come.

In an announcement yesterday posted to star and co-creator Natasha Lyonne’s Instagram (and featuring the iconic 1971 Harry Nilsson track), the actress confirmed Russian Doll’s return, complete with trippy video of her in a bathroom.

The announcement was confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, with Lyonne promising that season two will be “the same show, but weirder”. Considering how surreal the first season was, complete with time travelling, parallel universes and constant deaths-resurrections, we’re excited to see where this one will go.

While details about the plot and its release date haven’t yet been shared, it’s said that it will, like the first series, have eight episodes, and will probably take place in the same New York neighbourhood, featuring tripped out, self-destructive-but-with-a-heart-of-gold protagonist Nadia. “The character is a coder,” Lyonne told The Hollywood Reporter. “So it would be appropriate to have this be the same time and place to say, yes.”

You definitely still have time to binge the first series before this one comes out, by the way. I mean, time is just a concept, after all.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.