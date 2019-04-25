the cast of 'hustlers' just got juicier

Courtesy of Coachella.

Hustlers is based on the true story of “The Hustlers At Scores,” a “modern Robin Hood” tale about a group of strippers who scammed their wealthy Wall Street clients out of money using a mixture of MDMA and ketamine in the late 00s. Deadline reports that rapper Lizzo will join the already stacked cast of Cardi B, Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and Julia Stiles, making this her first live action role.

Just last weekend, Lizzo tore up the stage at Coachella, casually busting out her flute and twerking with Janelle Monae, seemingly proving she’s the right woman for the role. Meanwhile, Cardi B’s never been shy about divulging her stripper past — admitting she’s drugged and robbed men “to survive.” Though she’s not proud of it.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work with this dynamic group of women,” director Lorene Scafaria said in a statement. “We’re grateful to have assembled such a powerhouse cast and can’t wait to start filming at the end of the week.”

Hustlers is currently shooting in New York City, with a projected release date of September 13.