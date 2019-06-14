the latest in our limited edition magazine series is here

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

When i-D was first launched in 1980, it shook up the magazine world with its DIY spirit of hand-stapled issues, hand-painted logos, and hand-delivered copies. It might be almost 40 years (and 356 issues) later, but that same outlook still remains -- and no more so than with i-D Editions our limited edition magazine project that’s produced in the same tradition of forward-thinking, experimental design.

For the third issue in the collector’s series, covered by an image from Alasdair McLellan’s shoot with model of the moment Rebecca Longendyke that appeared in The Homegrown Issue back in the spring, we’re also putting the spotlight on an i-D favourite: the cult streetwear label Aries.

Both our new T-shirt series produced in collaboration with Aries (which you can read all about here) and the latest issue of the magazine are dropping today on the i-D store. Both are strictly limited edition.

The third issue of i-D Editions is available to buy online today at the i-D store for £20.

The Aries x i-D collection will be available on 15 June from i-D and Aries online, as well as online and in-store at Slam Jam flagship in Milan where Molinaro will kick off the launch event, premiering the latest release, Purity, from his forthcoming EP What The Future Was. On 20 June the collaboration will drop at selected retailers worldwide.

