moschino wants you to dress like the sims

Images courtesy of EA.

Moschino is teaming up with The Sims to bring the style from your favorite virtual community to life. In celebration of the nearly two decades that the video game has consumed our lives, Jeremy Scott has designed a capsule collection inspired by the life simulation game. The limited range features iconic motifs from The Sims that include a plumbob (the green diamond that floats above your character, who knew?) bathing suit, a Freezer Bunny cell phone cover inspired by your Sims' go-to ice cream shop, and a colorful Uni-lama T-shirt. The collection is rounded out by a range of pixelated Moschino designs, that will transport you back to those times your dial-up internet couldn’t keep up with your Sims addiction.

“I love the idea of being able to imagine, design and bring to life a world of individual personas with The Sims universe,” said Scott in a press release. “That concept emulates what I get to do for each collection at Moschino as I create a fantasy universe of spectacular storylines and characters.”

Scott will also bring his pop-culture fantasy world to his annual Palm Springs Desert Party, where he will celebrate the drop of the collaboration.

The eight piece Moschino x The Sims capsule collection will be available at Moschino boutiques worldwide as well as Moschino.com on April 13.