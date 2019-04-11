daily horoscopes: april 11, 2019

We all get a stroke of genius to work with today.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how to use it wisely.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

The ideas you get today may feel unconventional or out of alignment with the usual way you go about things. This is the point. You won’t get anywhere new with old tricks. Heed your own advice and really try to entertain the possibilities that present themselves to you, today. You can do anything you want. You prove this to yourself and others over and over again. Let this knowledge propel you to take some new risks.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You often let people’s advice go in one ear and out the other, but today I highly encourage you to not only really listen, but act. If your way of doing things was the way, you would have everything you want and everything would be peachy. Accept that other people have something of value to offer you. Even if it’s not what someone says directly, be willing to engage and let your mind expand and feed off of their sentiments to find new and improved ways of thinking and being.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

Now is not the time to doddle or second-guess yourself, Gemini. The power is in your hands in a major way today and you don’t want to squander it just because you’re scared or feel unprepared. Right now, it’s time to do things scared and let yourself figure it out as you go. What legitimate reasons do you really have to wait until you’re magically “ready” or “sure” and what do those things even mean? It’s go-time.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

It’s truly time to get back to the process of learning today. Especially about a subject you think you already know all about. Search out different perspectives and new nuances to explore. The world and what is considered “fact” within it is constantly changing. Get in on what new ways of thinking and doing things have to offer you. You can just sit on the old knowledge you’ve got, but it won’t help you evolve. Today, leave your ego at home and explore.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

All of the pain in your life has brought you tons of lessons learned, and today you are being asked to figure out what those are and talk about them. You can choose how much or how little to share and which you want to speak on, but really try to commit to doing this. The level of resonance you will have with these topics will amplify people’s ability to connect with them and you, as well as give you a sense of release and power over your past. Give this very vulnerable task a shot.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You like the things you commit to doing to be tried and true, worn paths that work, but this isn’t going to help you grow or be as successful as you deserve to be. Today, find a quiet space to ask questions about your next steps and listen to your intuition about a new risk to take, whether it be what you do or how you go about doing it. Then, make a pact that you will really give it your all and be willing to fail, as this is how all great ideas, inventions, and offerings often start.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Find a way to share your truth, today. You have been in a continuous process of growth and have been through may cycles since your season, and it’s time to talk about it. This process of speaking out is not only for you but to also see who in your life can hang with where you are now and what new people will be attracted to who you are becoming. The more you stay in your same circles and use the same mediums to express yourself, the less potent the telling of your story feels. It’s time to do something fresh and a little scary to honor all you know.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s best you really watch your words today, both with what you say to yourself and others. Language and the feeling behind it has a lot of power, especially right now. Choose how you will use your voice and influence according to both the kind of immediate and long-term impact you want to have on your environment, life, and people around you. Timing, place, and platform all factor into this, as well. Move and speak with more intention than you think is necessary.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If what you’ve been doing in your down time to recoup, rest, and reset from working and “hustling” is no longer working, today is the perfect day to brainstorm new ways to do it. Just because something seemed to work for you last year, or you “got away with it,” doesn’t mean it works for you today, or will tomorrow. Sit down and face where you have been avoiding change and commitment to yourself and make the much-needed shifts towards loving yourself more deeply and authentically than you have before.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It’s important that you walk away from any situation where you feel the need to explain or defend yourself and your ideas, interests, etc. You being who you are is exactly what got you to where you are, and continuing to be authentic to yourself is what will continue to push you forward. If you feel that there is a valid point being made or someone is trying to shake you of self-limiting behaviour, feel free to take a seat and listen. Otherwise, don’t waste your energy going back and forth with anyone who wants to dampen your light. Not now or ever.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

It’s time to make moves to secure some kind of opportunity you’ve been hesitating to act on. There will never be a better time than now, and it’s best to hop on a chance to do something when your passion and interest for it is at its peak. Do it not just to check another accomplishment off of the list, but to fully immerse yourself in the process of going after something you truly want, regardless of the outcome.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

The hardest part about changing your mindset is allowing yourself to really sit with the good thoughts and feelings and not run from them. This is your task today. Not just to “think good thoughts” but to repeat them, let them settle, and think about what they reflect about you and your experience. Notice when you try to run from them and where that instinct comes from. You are worthy of all that is beautiful and right in the world, but that doesn’t matter if you don’t know how to take it when it comes to you.