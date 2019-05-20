rihanna dropped the first fenty campaign video

Photo via YouTube.

The first look at Rihanna’s LVMH-backed Fenty maison is here. It’s hard to believe that the luxury fashion house was only announced last week, but the singer is not one to slow down, and just this morning Rihanna dropped the brand’s first campaign video full of amazingly tailored looks. The first collection launches online May 29 and at a Paris pop-up on May 24.

As the digital cover star of T: The New York Times Style Magazine, Rihanna also spilled some serious details about her first collection. There will be “structured silhouettes in subdued neutrals (at least to start) that emphasize strong shoulders, cinched waists and exposed legs.” Fenty will speak to “a high-low aesthetic, incorporating intricate leatherwork and meticulous techniques like boning, then queering the looks by playing with gender tropes.”

"I use myself as the muse," Rihanna said. "It’s sweatpants with pearls, or a masculine denim jacket with a corset. I feel like we live in a world where people are embracing every bit of who they are."

According to Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna’s stylist and Fenty’s style director, the house’s mission is: “to really speak to how multifaceted today’s woman is. We’re thinking about each release as a different facet to a woman’s wardrobe and how she approaches dressing. Luxury has been defined in the past as one woman, one brand: You know who the Saint Laurent woman is, you understood who the Céline woman was when it was Phoebe. Which is fine, but you think about how that relates to the modern woman. I don’t think she is just one thing, Rih being the perfect example of that.”

Fenty’s releases will be in the form of monthly drops on their website, which are designed to disrupt the luxury fashion market and make new items available more often, similarly to the way musicians release singles. “It’s a new way of doing things because I believe that this is where fashion is going to go eventually,” Rihanna told T. “The first single is really strong and edgy, compared to the drop right after, which is a little more feminine. But the first one, there are a lot of classic pieces as well.”

Watch the full video below to get the first look at Fenty and catch a glimpse of Rhi styling her models.