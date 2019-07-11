momo is getting her own horror movie

Okay, so you know Momo? Momo! The Grudge-looking meme nightmare with the big eyes and the long face and the hair like Samara from The Ring? The Momo who went viral last year terrifying gullible internet parents and elderly journalists across the world with the promise that she would lure their children to their deaths? Yes, that Momo. Well, she’s back, and she’s getting her own film.

After originally starting life as a sculpture from Aiso, a Japanese special effects company -- Momo’s real name is Mother Bird, actually -- Momo became a veritable viral sensation in the form of the Momo Challenge. The challenge involved sinister WhatsApp accounts attributed to Momo, so the internet myth went, who encouraged children to perform violent and harmful acts, culminating in murder and suicide. Obviously, like most things on the internet, it wasn’t true.

But the odd hoax did at least take Momo’s fame to new heights. A currently untitled Momo movie is being developed by Vertigo Entertainment, in collaboration with Taka Ichise. Not much is known about the film itself yet, but given that these are the same developers who terrified the world with both The Ring and The Grudge, and more recently, It and the upcoming It: Chapter 2, we know that it will at least be scary.

According to Deadline, who first reported the story, Momo’s movie could potentially tackle both the internet aspect of the sculpture’s popularity, and its equally creepy origins. “Aiso’s sculpture was rooted in the legend of Ubume, a venomous, child-snatching bird of Japanese folklore,” they report. Sounds suitably petrifying, thanks.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.