watch the trailer for larry clark’s new movie, ‘marfa girl 2’

Still from Marfa Girl 2

The first official trailer for Marfa Girl 2, the newest movie from cult director Larry Clark, has just been released. Starring Adam Mediano, Mercedes Maxwell, and Drake Burnett, the film ticks all the boxes on the filmmaker’s recurring themes of youth culture, sexuality, and addiction.

Marfa Girl 2 is Larry’s first film since 2014’s The Smell of Us, and makes history as the director and writer’s first sequel, following on from the original Marfa Girl. Released in 2012, that film told the story of Adam, a directionless teen living in Marfa Texas, whose interactions with his girlfriend, neighbor, aggressive high school teacher, and an unhinged, misogynistic border patrol agent leads to a characteristic web of sex, drugs, and violence.

In the provocative sequel we see the same characters living in the same town, as they attempt to recover from a horrific tragedy and escape their current realities and aimless boredom through drugs, sex, and (obviously) skating.



Marfa Girls 2 will be released on November 2. Watch the full trailer below:

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.