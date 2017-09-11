spike lee and jordan peele are making a thriller about a black kkk member

Earlier this year, comedian-turned-director Jordan Peele inspired a bajillion think pieces on thorny topics like problematic white womanhood and racism within the white liberal community with his satire Get Out. Now, the multi-hyphenate is teaming up with Spike Lee to adapt the 2014 memoir Black Klansman into a crime thriller, focusing on a black police officer who infiltrates the KKK.

With Spike as director and Jordan as producer, the film will tell the story of Ron Stallworth. The black detective joined the Ku Klux Klan in 1978 by pretending to be a white man on the phone and went on to foil a number of the Colorado Springs chapter's planned hate crimes. John David Washington, Denzel Washington's son, is in talks to play Ron, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A number of black filmmakers are poised to look at the legacy of slavery through new, decisive lenses. Amazon recently announced Will Packer's Black America, a drama that will imagine a world in which newly freed slaves are given the states of Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi as reparations. And Nichelle Tramble Spellman and Malcolm Spellman are teaming up with the creators of Game of Thrones to develop HBO's highly controversial Confederate, exploring the question "What if the Confederacy won?"

No word on when filming on Black Klansman will start, but it looks like the beginning of Jordan Peele promising to deliver "four socially conscious" projects over the next decade — and we couldn't be more excited.