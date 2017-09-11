sandy liang brought all your girl crushes to fashion week’s best hotel party

And everything else you need to know about the brand’s spring/summer 18 show, ICYMI.
What we texted our friends:
"These textures are touching all my erogenous zones"
"It's like baby shower outfits for girls who don't go to baby showers"
"My new aesthetic is a sexy couch in a leather coat"
"NIPPLE RING JEANS"
In the designer's own words:
"I'm not trying too hard to have a set schedule or anything. I just design on the fly. The girl is just whoever is in my neighborhood — whoever I see. Somebody was asking about my mood board earlier. My mood board is literally my iPhone photo library. I always take photos of people who I think are interesting on the street."
Look we want now:
A boxy embroidered tube top with chain-link straps, worn with a charming upholstery-style pencil skirt.
Wildest beauty moment:
Bare faces and bed hair in the glaring East Village afternoon sunlight.
Best Instagram:
Most accurate tweet:
#Frow:
Lion Babe, Joey Badass, Petra Collins, and local producer LSDXOXO sipped sparkling cocktails in the intimate sun-lit space.
On the speakers:
Elevated elevator music and remixed hotel hits.
It will be remembered as:
A chillaxed Sunday hang sesh with all your best-dressed girlfriends.