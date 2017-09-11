sandy liang brought all your girl crushes to fashion week’s best hotel party

What we texted our friends:

"These textures are touching all my erogenous zones"

"It's like baby shower outfits for girls who don't go to baby showers"

"My new aesthetic is a sexy couch in a leather coat"

"NIPPLE RING JEANS"

In the designer's own words:

"I'm not trying too hard to have a set schedule or anything. I just design on the fly. The girl is just whoever is in my neighborhood — whoever I see. Somebody was asking about my mood board earlier. My mood board is literally my iPhone photo library. I always take photos of people who I think are interesting on the street."

Look we want now:

A boxy embroidered tube top with chain-link straps, worn with a charming upholstery-style pencil skirt.

Wildest beauty moment:

Bare faces and bed hair in the glaring East Village afternoon sunlight.

Best Instagram:





Most accurate tweet:





#Frow:

Lion Babe, Joey Badass, Petra Collins, and local producer LSDXOXO sipped sparkling cocktails in the intimate sun-lit space.

On the speakers:

Elevated elevator music and remixed hotel hits.

It will be remembered as:

A chillaxed Sunday hang sesh with all your best-dressed girlfriends.

Photography Sam Deitch.