yodeling walmart kid is performing at coachella with a major rapper

Screenshot via YouTube

11-year-old Mason Ramsey achieved internet fame after a video of him yodeling inside a Walmart went viral. Not content with resting on his yodeling laurels, the kid has achieved major clout, as his cover of Hank Williams’s 1949 track “Lovesick Blues” has caused the song to spike on Spotify’s charts. This week, Walmart even staged a concert for Mason in its parking lot, and the Illinois boy has been invited to perform at Nashville’s iconic Grand Ole’ Opry. Mason greatest accomplishment yet, however, is this: he’s going to perform at Coachella this weekend, TMZ reports.

Mason is set to perform with multiple artists during the festival. Sources say he will grace the stage with his doppleganger, DJ Whetan today. His team is also attempting to arrange a surprise performance with Post Malone. We can totally imagine Mason busting out some yodels during “Rockstar.”

Thankfully, it doesn’t look like Mason is losing himself in his newfound fame. “I’m a country boy at heart,” he told Ellen Degeneres in an interview, after she asked if he liked LA. “And out in the country all we do is bale straws of hay and next thing you know, you’re sitting under a tree taking a nap with your hat down and a weed in your mouth.” And Mason has simple dreams: going to college, moving to Florida, and buying a motorhome. Stay pure, Mason.