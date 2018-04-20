take a look at alexander wang's road trip with adidas originals

Photography Brianna Capozzi

Remember Alex Wang’s tour bus, the one that cruised around New York for his spring/summer 18 show? It’s back, but this time it’s been repurposed for Wang and a bunch of his model mates to drive from Los Angeles to Coachella, wearing the adidas Originals by Alexander Wang collection. Obviously, this being Wang, there’s a twist (not just in the collection). The Wang Squad, comprised of the designer himself and friends Lexi Boling, Binx Walton, Cat McNeil, Issa Lish, and Hanne Gaby Odiele, have to barter their way across the desert using the collection as currency. This is infinitely more chic than running out of gas and having to flag down passing cars, but possibly just as nerve wracking.

As often wondered by noted millennial philosophers, if someone goes on a road trip and there’s nobody there to document it, does it really happen? Luckily, the whole trip’s been streaming on the Alexander Wang Instagram, and photographer Brianna Capozzi tagged along to capture the group in the middle of the desert, pictured here.

The clothes themselves are inspired by this impromptu spirit, finding their heart in things that go wrong while clothes are being made — the manufacturing errors and unique flaws. Wang’s pushing the boundaries of imperfection, integrating it so it becomes a vital part of the collection, with pixelated graphics, uneven printing, and perma-wrinkled fabrics. So often we think of sportswear as being totally pristine, when it fact it always looks better after it's been worn in and messed up. What does it mean when something imperfect is so highly covetable?

The collection launches April 21st, and will be available online the next day.