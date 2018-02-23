gucci gives $500k to students fighting for gun control

Alessandro Michele has been in an activist spirit of late. The Gucci creative director’s most recent campaign film transported us to Paris circa 1968, when students marched en masse to protest against the police invasion of Sorbonne University. Now Michele is championing young modern-day revolutionaries right here in America — specifically, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Student survivors of the horrific shooting last week are marching on Washington next month to demand gun control, and Gucci just donated $500,000 to their efforts.

“We stand with March for Our Lives and the fearless students across the country who demand that their lives and safety become a priority,” the brand said in a statement to WWD. “We have all been directly or indirectly impacted by these senseless tragedies.”

14 students and three staff members were killed in the shooting on Valentine’s Day. In the wake of the attack, survivors have captured America’s collective consciousness by giving viral speeches on gun reform, organizing buses to the State Capitol, and articulately laying into senators who accept donations from the National Rifle Association.

“I am truly moved by the courage of these students,” Michele said. “My love is with them and it will be next to them on March 24. I am standing with March for Our Lives and the strong young women and men across the United States who are fighting for their generation and those to come.”

Visit the March for our Lives website for more information on the fight to end gun violence.