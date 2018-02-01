'black panther' is breaking ticket-sale records before it’s even out

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

There are plenty of reasons to get excited about Ryan Coogler’s forthcoming Black Panther comic-adaptation. The stellar cast and crew, featuring the likes of Lupita Nyong’o, Daniel Kaluuya, Michael B. Jordan, Letitia Wright, Chadwick Boseman and many more. The Kendrick Lamar-curated soundtrack, featuring tracks from SZA, Khalid, Jorja Smith, The Weeknd, and Kung Fu Kenny himself. Issa Rae’s glowing review on Instagram stories the other night, after the film premiered in Los Angeles. Not to mention the simple fact it’s a landmark in superhero film history, considering the genre has for so long, boringly prioritized the stories of white superheroes.

To add to that list, advance ticket sellers Fandango have revealed that Black Panther is officially on-track to become the most successful superhero film on record, with the highest pre-sale tickets of any other superhero blockbuster. This means the film has surpassed previous winners like Batman vs Superman and Captain America: Civil War. Given all this, many now believe it will also likely exceed its opening weekend estimate of $120M. Boom.

Given the film’s significance and importance, many have started GoFundMe campaigns with the tag #BlackPantherChallenge, to ensure kids who might not have otherwise had the opportunity to see the film will be able to. For a full list on international campaigns currently running click here.