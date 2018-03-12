we finally have a cardi b album release date

Photography Oliver Hadlee Pearch. Styling Carlos Naziro.

Given that Cardi B has the world eating out of her crystal-encrusted-manicured hand, it’s hard to believe she hasn’t put out a full album yet. With just a handful of definitive hits and mixtapes, she’s climbed to the heady heights of the Billboard Top 10 (she was the first female rapper to reach number one in 19 years), and the top of a white horse for her i-D cover shoot. Now, finally, we know when to expect an entire LP of Cardi B(angers).

“My album will be coming in April,” she said when accepting the award for Best New Artist at the iHeartRadio awards last night. “Yessir, April — stay tuned motherfuckers.” It’s not the first time we’ve had speculative drop dates from her. Last September she said she was going to release it October, but she later delayed this, tweeting, “I have a lot of pressure on me. I have songs stashed up. I just don’t think they qualified for my album. Sometimes i think is ready sometimes i think it’s not so I’m going to take my time till it’s right [sic].” Basically: patience is a virtue! Good things take time! Slow and steady wins the race! But also: please keep pressuring her for new music because there’s only so many times we can blast " Bartier Cardi" at 9:59am in the office.

She also just graced the cover of The New York Times Magazine, and used the opportunity to wish a very happy International Women’s Day to herself. Rightly so. As she said in her Instagram post, she’s been every type of woman: “Street bitch ,College girl ,9-5 Girl,Stripper,TV, Rapper and a poppin ass Daughter !! [sic]” Thank god we have Cardi B reminding everyone, but mainly conservative Hollywood romcom writers, that women are so much more than one-dimensional stereotypes.

In our final installment of today’s Cardi B update, someone clearly took our white horse shoot a tad too literally when they rode one into a Miami club. We would like to take this opportunity to say please, please don’t do this. We absolutely do not condone riding horses around people who’ve spent the past five hours doing flaming sambuca shots out of someone’s belly button. Put the reins down.

