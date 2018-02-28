discover how to turn your dreams of being a designer into reality

This article was originally published by i-D UK.

Following on from the first part of our new Fashion East documentary yesterday, we follow the journey of Lulu Kennedy’s newest recruits for their first shows with the designer mentorship scheme, and learn what exactly it takes to become part of Fashion East.

First up is recent MA graduate and menswear designer Stefan Cooke, who digitally manipulates timeless fabrics and classic charity shop gems, reproducing the print onto flexible synthetic materials, dressing an army of princes for battle on the runway. To find out what it takes to become a designer, we join Lulu at an inspirational talk to fashion students at Central Saint Martins, meeting the up and coming names who have a Fashion East sponsorship in their sights. Finally we’re introduced to Charlotte Knowles, a womenswear designer that specializes in the tension between revealing and concealing, and the Fashion East team call her into the office for a chat about opportunities in the near future…

How do you make the leap from fashion graduate to fully fledged designer? What do the Fashion East team look for in a newcomer? And after having just joined the scheme, will Stefan be ready to show at MAN?