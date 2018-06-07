see cardi b as a giant hologram in the video for ‘girls’

Image via Youtube.

We’d like to add “saving Rita Ora’s ass” to the list of things Cardi B has achieved this year, after seeing the video for “Girls.” French director Helmi has Ora, Charli XCX, Bebe Rexha and Cardi in a female-themed wonderland — Rita gets a tropical paradise, Charli XCX goes cruising in the woods, and Bebe Rexha licks her reflection in a hall of mirrors. Cardi, not to be outdone, appears as a giant hologram for Rita’s pleasure, drawling the immortal lyrics “I steal your bitch, have her down with the scissor,” and “I might French a girl from Great Britain.”



“Girls” has been dogged by controversy since its launch. Ora might have set out to write the sequel to “Lady Marmalade,” but as has been widely noted, the song comes off as exploitative, more like round two of Katy Perry’s “I Kissed A Girl.” Thankfully, we have Hayley Kiyoko and Kehlani’s “What I Need” to serve as our lesbian anthem this summer. Kiyoko in fact self-directed her video — maybe Ora could have employed a queer woman to add some authenticity to her message.