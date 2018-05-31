this deleted 'love, simon' gay club scene is perfectly awkward

The home release of Love, Simon will come with mega amount of bonus content. There’s a booklet featuring behind-the-scenes images, a look at how the film got made, and more. The deleted scenes are definitely the crown jewel. They add more nuance to Simon’s heartwarming journey of self-discovery. Unexpectedly, one cut scene features former Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes making a move on Simon at a gay club. In the scene, Colton, who publicly came out a few years ago himself, is full of bravado. After mistaking Simon for his friend, he asks Simon if he wants to dance and offers to buy him a shot. “You have hair just like Alex,” he says with a hint of flirtation in his voice. “It’s the only good thing about him.”

Simon exploring the gay nightlife scene is adorably awkward. He clams up when he and his friend accidentally stumble upon a leather bar. “I think you twinks want next door,” the leather-clad bouncer tells the boys.

All the scenes of Simon clubbing were ultimately cut from the film. Isaac Aptaker, who co-wrote the film’s screenplay with author Becky Albertani, explained the reasoning with this: “The guys were great in it, and Greg did a great job with it, but in terms of the momentum of the movie, it was this long sequence that took you out of the world we’d been in for this long, eight-minute thing.”

In fact, the YA film went through a lot of last-minute changes. Director Greg Bertlani told i-D the film’s distinctive, empowering title came only after filming ended (the book’s title is Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda). “We had no title for a long time,” Greg shared. “For a while, we kept calling the film Simon Vs., but everyone was like ‘versus what?’”

You can watch Simon get hit on by Colton Haynes’s character below. We def ship them. The home release of Love, Simon will hit shelves (and digital platforms, because who has a DVD player anymore?) June 12.