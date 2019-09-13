Kanye... has made a Croc-looking pair of Yeezys.

Image via Kim Kardashian's Instagram

It’s been a year for mad croc related news, guys. Remember those Balenciaga platform Crocs that everyone went mad about? Remember Croc gloves? It’s been wild. And now here’s some news that isn’t exactly Croc-related, but it’s at least Croc-adjacent.

Landing in 2020, may we present to you the Yeezy foam runner, a clog-like white cloud shoe that’s already being compared to Crocs across social media, and dividing sneakerheads in the process.

First spotted on the feet of tiny baby hypebeast North West, the foam runner can now be seen in all its glory in a fashion story by Roe Ethridge and Ursina Gysi on the pages of the newly relaunched The Face. While not much is known about the trainers themselves, various sneakerhead sites have reposted the images with a 2020 release date.

Well, we say trainers, but is this really a trainer? As a Yeezy product, surely it is in essence sportswear, but if these are trainers then they’re some Marty McFly fever dream trainer. A trainer from the future, simultaneously both familiar and foreign. Available in all-white (good luck keeping these clean at the club), the one-piece slip-on design comes with cut out side panels and lattice detail, with a sole reminiscent of Adidas’s Yeezy Boost 700 model.

These are shoes one might wear to wade into the sea when the Arctic Circle gets hot enough to become a future all-inclusive summer holiday destination. They’re shoes one might slip on to receive a parcel of fresh air you ordered seven minutes ago on Amazon Super Duper Prime. One can imagine wearing them to relax at home in our pods once we all relocate to Mars. They’re futuristic, is the laboured point we’re attempting to make here.

Can’t lie, though, they look comfy.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.