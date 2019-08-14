selena gomez is launching a beauty line

Image via Instagram.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK

You can’t be a celebrity nowadays without an accompanying beauty line. We’re sorry, that’s the rule! Rihanna knows it, Kim Kardashian knows it, Kylie Jenner knows it (while being infinitely more successfully than her big sis), and now, joining the fray is Selena Gomez.

Adding another string to her bow -- as if being an actress, popstar and producing her own Netflix show wasn’t enough -- Selena has secretly been working away at developing her own beauty brand, and now the secret is out. According to WWD, Selena has just filed a patent application for the company, trademarking her own name last month for a number of upcoming beauty products.

So what can we expect from Selena Gomez BeautyTM? Well so far, details are scant, but the trademark includes a vast array of products, from fragrances to perfumes, cosmetics, body care, skin care, hair care, soaps, moisturisers, nail products, essential oils and -- deep breath -- even incense. She’s been busy!

Obviously Selena, who barely ever posts on Instagram these days and is notoriously private, has not commented on the speculation about her upcoming beauty venture. The most recent rumours were that she was gearing up to release new music this autumn, so we might need to wait a little while for our Selena Gomez acrylics and patchouli. But hey, at least we have some bops coming!

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.