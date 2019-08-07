james blake’s new frank lebon-directed video features loads of irl couples kissing

The world is overwhelmingly full of hatred that, at times, the human race feels like it’s drowning in an ocean of vitriol. It seems that James Blake is aware of this. And so, to help us all feel a little bit better, the usually melancholic singer, songwriter and producer has shared a video that is filled to the brim with love. And bird poo.

The video is for the track “Can’t Believe The Way We Flow”, taken from James’ latest album Assume Form. Directed by Frank Lebon, the clip spotlights 30 real life couples living in London and follows the highs and lows of what it means to be in a relationship.

At the start of the video, James can be seen sitting quietly on a bench having himself a coffee and writing in a notebook, before he gets pooped on by a bird. The clip then cuts to the various couples as we see them going about their lives. At one point, there’s a really cute supercut compilation of them all kissing each other. However, the video takes a turn about halfway through and becomes a bizarre ode to bird poo that may or may not be symbolising all of the bad shit in the world. Watch the clip below.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.