this fan’s story about timothée chalamet broke our hearts

It is a truth universally acknowledged that a person in possession of a randomly allocated seat on any plane must be seated next to one of the following: someone with a hacking cough, a screaming baby, a snoring middle-aged man, or someone who actively chooses to watch The Big Bang Theory on the in-flight entertainment system and actually laughs at it. But one person managed to beat these odds and was blessed by the universe enough to spend a plane journey sat next to Timothée, bloody, Chalamet.

Twitter user @alankruthahaha -- who just so happened to be a Timmy stan -- live-tweeted her whole experience. “Y’all nbd I just sat next to [Timothée] on a three hour flight,” she tweeted, adding “we CHATTED FOR AN HOUR NBD I AM SUPER CALM RIGHT NOW.”

What followed was a thread so detailed and excitable it’s almost, almost as if we can pretend we were there too. Alankrutha said she first noticed Timothée when the two were stowing their bags, and managed to work up the courage after a half hour to tell him he looked “exactly like Timothée Chalamet”. Ever modest, the i-D cover star simply smiled and said “I get that a lot”. Somehow -- we have know idea how -- following that interaction, the fan managed to hold on for another 90 minutes (!!!) until telling Timothée that yeah, she in fact knew it was him.

While many celebrities may have been irritated to have their flight time interrupted, Alankrutha explained that Timothée was more than gracious throughout their conversation, asking her about her life and career, their shared love of The Office, and he even offered to FaceTime Steve Carrell and take a photograph with her.

The best part of the whole thing? He was flying in economy. We stan a down to earth and gracious king!



