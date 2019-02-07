daily horoscopes: february 7, 2019

Whatever risks you have been taking have a big chance at pay-off, today.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs for tips on how to help the process along.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

You’ve got some big, helpful energy coming at you, today. To really be able to use it, clarity around where your attention and focus will be is key. Really zero in on the processes you want to see through, today, and leave the rest for later. You will feel much more accomplished if you drown out the noise and get a few things completely done rather than scrambling to do a million things, half a**.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

Don’t allow anyone to knock you off your path, today. You sometimes let other people’s needs and expectations of you steer the ship, but that will just push you further behind. Know that taking care of yourself and setting boundaries allows you to get what you need to get done. It also allows the other party to learn how to take care of things for themselves and create sustainable systems for the long run that don’t involve you.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Today can either bring you lots of anxiety, or offer seamless transition between conceptualizing something and creating it. The deciding factor will be how much you’ll allow yourself to feed into self-doubt and fear. There is no pressure to create something “perfect” or revolutionary. Everyone on Earth is just testing things out. Embrace the process of creating without expectation or the incredible energy of today will drive you crazy.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Do something today that gets you one step closer to living the life of your dreams. Book that dream vacation, apply to that incredible opportunity, or redecorate your space so that your environment invokes the vibe you want to live in. It’s all about immersing yourself in what makes you feel excited about life and open to its possibilities. You are content with some good food and a cozy spot to curl up in, but it’s time to branch out and think bigger. You deserve an upgrade.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

It’s all about action, today. There’s no time for dwelling or obsessing over something if you’re not going to do anything about it. So, just let these kinds of thoughts and scenarios float through your consciousness and then make their exit. It’s your time to shine, Gemini, but you have to get going. Make list of five things you can do to put yourself in the right position to succeed, and cross them all off by the end of the week.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

For you to walk into a new phase in your life another phase must end. Spot the habits, relationships, ideas, etc, in your life that are from a time and mental, emotional, or social space you no longer want to be in and begin the process of excavating them. What will you replace them with? Do they need to be replaced? Be honest with yourself and diligent in your process, knowing that the reward is a level-up beyond your wildest dreams.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If you’re finding yourself consistently compromising in some of your relationships, think about if those compromises are taking more from you than the relationship makes up for. The whole point of energetic exchange is to get needs met. Compromise and reluctance should not be the main ingredients in your connections. If this is the case, you may need to have some conversations or let some people go to make room for the kind of camaraderie that feeds and supports you and your accomplishments.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

If you need help executing your ideas, ask for it. Don’t let things fall away because you didn’t want to ask for help. If it makes you feel better, arrange some kind of exchange between you, but don’t shy away from asking for exactly what you need. Whatever lights you up enough that you invite someone else to help you with it deserves to take up space in this world. Bite the bullet and make it happen, Virgo.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Try to abstain from asking anyone else’s advice or seeking it out through media, today. You being on the fence about something is giving you the chance to practice making decisions for yourself, by yourself, and being completely accountable for what you decide to do. Other people’s opinions will just further confuse you and cloud your personal understanding. Spend some time in silence, without bouncing from option to option or trying to distract yourself, and the right answer will reveal itself.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Try to put a little more “you” into your work than usual. Don’t hide behind your title or act like you don’t have anything to contribute as an individual. The whole point of being you rather than somebody else is that you have your own way of doing, saying, and seeing things, and that should be recognized and uplifted. Put your whole self into what you do, today, and see what comes from it.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

If you find yourself feeling lost as to what to do, right now, look to your own life, passions, and intuitive knowledge for answers. The information you find within yourself you will be able to use with much more conviction and certainty than regurgitating or going off of someone else’s experience. Be willing to make your own way and make your own mistakes so you can fully appreciate what your process of achievement and success looks and feels like when you’re on the other side.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Find your peace, today. You can’t make amazing decisions or think of wise ideas when you are coming from a place of stress or scarcity. Maybe it’s time outside, making a homemade meal for yourself, or a simple five-minute meditation. Whatever you feels good to you, put it on your to-do list. Re-remind yourself of how important it is to come back to these touchstones whenever you start to fizzle out or lose your faith.