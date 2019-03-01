daily horoscopes: march 1, 2019

Today is all about freedom and possibility.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see how you can engage with these things without compromising your close connections.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

You may have a hard time not floating from one extreme to the other in your relationships, right now; spending way too much time with someone, or diligently self-isolating. Stating your intentions and boundaries to the people you’re in relationship with might help you to find middle-ground that makes you feel safe to interact and grow with others while preserving your sanity and self-care.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

If you need space, take it, but be intentional about how you communicate about and execute that need. It may feel like the best option to go your own way, now, but you never know what kind of connection or support you might need or want in the future. There is a way to be both considerate and honor your current urges. Find a way to do this, today.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

You’re entering a lot of new territory in your life, and the worst thing you could do, right now, is second-guess yourself. You have been pushed into this new horizon because you are ready for it. You’re not in this alone. Reach out to those who can support you when you feel out of your depth, but keep moving forward.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

The needs that you keep repressing because they aren’t “convenient” for you will try and make their way out, today. How can you provide this part of you the space it needs? What do you think will be compromised if you do? The more you ignore something, the bigger both your curiosity and fear of it will grow. If you can create a healthy container to explore what’s coming up for you, today, take advantage of that opportunity.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

There are lots of reasons why you may be feeling confused, lately. Do your best to take things slow. It may seem like the only way through this time is to throw yourself into someone or something, but this kind of action will only increase your burden. Spend time writing, reflecting and using your solitude to get to the bottom of your true feelings so that you can make informed, sustainable choices for how to tend to them.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

If you feel a strong urge to be in the company of other people, today, ask yourself why. What do you think that space can provide you that you can’t foster on your own? Are you using that space as an escape? It’s okay to be be honest with yourself and then still go through with whatever will make you feel good, but this practice of understanding the bigger picture is part of your lesson, right now.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You may be intentionally or unintentionally searching for an elevated lifestyle, right now. Something that reflects where you think you should be and what that should mean for what your surroundings, relationships, etc, should look like. Be careful that you’re not just searching for these things to meet other people’s expectations of “beauty” or “success.” Create your own definitions and see if anything is really “missing” from your life, or not.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You are a magnet for passion and connection, right now. This means you will benefit greatly from creating some sort of system for vetting what kinds of relationships or experiences you want to make time for and which don’t serve you. Otherwise, it will be easy to get caught up in the fun of it without actually getting what you need. Do the work now so that you can enjoy yourself and make the most of whatever comes your way.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

If you’re not getting what you need from someone, it is best for both of you if you let that connection go, for now. You can sometimes think that you can make anything work, and you can, but that doesn’t mean you should. Honor how your body feels when you’re around someone. See how it compares to taking care of yourself and going after what you want in your life. If it’s not making your experience better, why cling to it?

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

There’s nothing wrong with being exactly where you are. In fact, it’s exactly where you need to be. You may find yourself slipping into a “the grass is always greener” mentality, which makes happiness a moving target. Don’t do this to yourself. Embrace where you are and see how you can make the most of the relationships, projects, experiences, etc that are available to you, now.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

In order to get something different, you have to ask for something different and adjust your demeanor to match. Find clarity on what you no longer want to tolerate in your life (professionally, romantically, etc). Create a system for how you can identify and weed those things out when you spot them, and change your attitude and lifestyle to make it difficult for those things/people to find their way to you in the first place.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

If you are willing and interested to move love and relationships to the top of your list, right now, you may be greatly rewarded for it. Your detached way of seeing and being in the world can sometimes limit your expansion and understanding. Make a plan for how you will prioritize allowing romance and relationships into your life, and for how you will show up for this kind of energy when it finds you.