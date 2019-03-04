lil peep’s documentary and everything else you need to watch in march

Photography Ian Kenneth Bird. Styling Rúben Moreira. [The Sounding Off Issue, no 350, Winter 2017]

So, technically speaking, we’re in Spring now. Historically, March would usher in slightly warmer weather, lighter evenings and a gradual upsurge in how much time you spend in packed pub gardens. In 2019, the planet is slowly dying, causing freak weather, and the kids *hate* going out, preferring instead to settle down into a well-worn groove on the sofa and enjoy a docuseries about a mass murderer.

Everybody’s Everything

We’ve been hearing a lot about this upcoming documentary on the late Lil Peep, and everything we’ve heard so far sounds very good indeed. Now it’s been announced that Everybody’s Everything, will debut this month at SXSW festival in Austin, Texas. An Instagram post by Lil Peep’s mother, Liza Womack, announced that the 115-minute documentary will be shown three times throughout the festival. Created by Liza herself along with Terrence Malik, Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan, the film follows Peep’s stratospheric rise from Gustav Åhr to underground artist to emo megastar, until his tragic death in 2017. It explores, as the title suggests, the artist’s importance and meaning to his friends, family and fans.

Queer Eye (Season 3)

In the months between Queer Eye seasons, when I have no new Jonathan Van Ness nuggets of wisdom to sustain me, I often become miserable, irritable and listless. If you feel the same then hallelujah! Our expertly coiffed angel and the rest of the Queer Eye gang are back! This time, the Fab Five are taking Kansas City, Missouri, and they’re diversifying -- no more all male makeovers! The third season drops on Netflix on 15 March, so not long to go. Until then we can all just get by on watching Jonathan’s best bits compilations on YouTube.

McQueen

Released last year, McQueen was hugely critically-acclaimed, and an emotional watching experience. The documentary, which presents a moving, intimate look into the life of the late Alexander “Lee” McQueen, gave audiences fresh access to the designer, his vision, his creative process and his beautiful creations, charting his ascent from tailor to global megastar, before his tragic death in 2010. If you missed it in cinemas last year then you’ll be buzzing to hear that it’s making its way to Netflix this month. On the 31st, to be exact.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Hot on the heels of Roma, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind is the latest Netflix premiere release winning critical-acclaim. Written, directed by and starring Chiwetel Ejiofor in his feature directorial debut, the film follows the amazing true story of William Kamkwamba. Set in Malawi in 2001, it tells the story of how a young 13-year-old schoolboy -- William -- saves his village from rioting and famine after a poor harvest by creating an electric powered windmill.

Leaving Neverland

Finally: Finding Neverland. The controversial documentary, which airs this week, tells the story of two men who allege they were sexually abused by pop star Michael Jackson as children. In over four hours of footage Wade Robson and Jimmy Safechuck discuss in harrowing detail what allegedly happened to them as children at Jackson’s Neverland ranch. It makes for difficult watching. As i-D’s Alim Kheraj writes: “ Leaving Neverland, however, removes any speculative aspect about Michael Jackson and his relationship with children. The inconvenient truth presented in unflinching detail is that Jackson was most likely a paedophile who sexually abused young boys.” Leaving Neverland premieres on HBO March 3.

