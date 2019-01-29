juergen teller and bernhard willhelm shoot the new vivienne westwood campaign

In true Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood fashion, the spring/summer 19 collection was inspired by a number of different things. The skate girls of Kabul, as photographed by Jessica Fulford-Dobson. The auction catalogue of the contents and furnishings of the Ritz Hotel in Pairs. Austrian artist Walter Pichler. American artist Paul Thek. The resulting collection — much of which travelled through the show space in Paris via skateboard and scooter wheels — was as eclectic as you would imagine, best exemplified by a first look at the AK for VW x Buffalo London Platforms. A cult brand and a fashion institution coming together in one almighty shoe.

Now, the collection gets its campaign. Featuring familiar faces from the show, the images are shot by Juergen Teller and art directed by Bernhard Willhelm around Paris. Expect more scooters, as well as plenty of tulles, trampolines and chairs worn as hats.

“We’re very happy with our shop in the Rue St Honore, so for our spring/summer 19 Paris fashion show we did our casting from the street life of Paris," Andreas explains. "The most cultivated streets in the world. We shot in those very streets, the gardens of the Tuileries, the ballrooms, the rooftops, with the same cast; students, artists, skateboarders, bodybuilders and our French selves.”

