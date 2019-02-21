the girl next door: rebecca longendyke by alasdair mclellan

Photography Alasdair McLellan. Rebecca wears all clothing Aries.

Rebecca Longendyke by Alasdair McLellan on the cover of i-D feels a little reminiscent of Kate Moss in the 90s. Sharp cheekbones and enigmatic eyes aside, the similarities between the two end there. Born and raised in upstate New York, 22-year-old Rebecca was “scouted over Facebook” back in 2012, but didn’t jump at the chance to be a model straight away. Focused on getting the grades to study at college, her life at home was about “hiking, climbing and cooking vegan food”. But come 2015, and enrolled on the biomedical engineering degree she’d hoped for, her polaroids began doing the rounds on The Fashion Spot and the forum was soon abuzz with interest in this beguiling new face.

A number of editorials followed and by 2018 Rebecca burst onto the international fashion week runway with an almighty bang. From Calvin Klein in New York to Chanel in Paris, Rebecca smashed autumn/winter 18 and has since become a staple of the most illustrious shows on the schedule. Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Versace, Burberry -- you name it, Rebecca’s walked it.

Her favourite to date? “Saint Laurent, for sure. We got to walk on water in front of the Eiffel Tower!” What’s not to love?

Photography Alasdair McLellan

