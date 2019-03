it's a new power revolution

This story originally appeared in i-D's The Homegrown Issue, no. 355, Spring 2019.

All clothing Louis Vuitton.

All clothing Burberry.



Top Loewe. BODYSUIT STYLIST’S OWN. Trousers Kwaidan Editions. Shoes Christian Louboutin.

Dress Gucci.

Top and leggings Richard Quinn. Bow Montana.

Dress Valentino. Shoes Simone Rocha.

Dress Valentino. Shoes Simone Rocha.







Dress Molly Goddard.

Jacket Kwaidan Editions. Bodysuit Stylist’s Own. Skirt Alaïa. Hat Rachel Trevor Morgan.

Jacket Versace. Dress MSGM.

Bodysuit Stylist’s Own. Skirt Alaïa. Hat Rachel Trevor Morgan. Shoes Repetto.

Top and leggings Richard Quinn. Shoes Manolo Blahnik. Bag Launer.

Coat Balenciaga. Bodysuit Stylist’s Own. Hat Rachel Trevor Morgan. Bag Launer.

Credits

Photography Campbell Addy

Styling Julia Sarr-Jamois

Hair Jawara at Bryant Artists Using TIGI. Make-up Ammy Drammeh at Bryant Artists Using NARS. Nail Technician Julie Villanova at Artlist Paris. Set design Miguel Bento at Streeters. Photography assistance Lucas Bullens and Dovile Babraviciute. Styling assistance Christina Smith and Joel Traptow. Hair assistance Sonia Messoudi. Make-up assistance Lisa Michalik. Set design assistance Felix Salasca. Casting director Samuel Ellis Scheinman for DM Casting. Retouching Studio RM. Model Adut Akech at The Society.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.