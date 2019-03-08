daily horoscope: march 8, 2019

The Sun and Saturn link up, today, to give us some much-needed stability and direction.

Read the horoscopes for your rising, Sun, and Moon signs to see which way these powerhouses want you to go.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

All of the tumultuous energy you have endured so far has already taught you some valuable lessons about who you are and what you can handle. Pinpoint what those lessons are, and follow the path they lay for you, today. You are here (on Earth) to master the fine art of doing what you’re best at while also challenging yourself, and you’ll truly miss out if you don’t use the time you have today to increase your mastery of this skill.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

If you can find a way to take your foot off of the gas, today, and let things be, you will see that things are falling together all around you, all the time. You are incredibly blessed and it’s a good day to bask in this fact. In every situation, ask yourself, “how can I allow things to be easy and encourage flow?” The more you allow things to play out in front of you rather than force an outcome, the easier what is meant for you will come.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

It’s a good day to collaborate and invite people into your visions. You have a sparkling leadership quality to you, today, that will allow people will to be more receptive to your authority than usual. Use this extra power and influence to recognize the role everyone around you can play in your success, and you in theirs. The tricky part will be to articulate this and get people on board. Be clear about your expectations, what you have to offer, and what they stand to gain, and if it’s still not a match, thank the universe for vetting for you.

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

If you’ve been meaning to put something out into the world, but have been scared to do it because of Mercury retrograde, today gives you some extra luck in this endeavor. Make sure to check the logistics twice, as well as with why you need to put it out now. Your intention behind the release is what will determine the level of difficulty you have releasing it. If you find it hard to justify your intention or your urgency around putting it out there, go back to the drawing board on these things and revisit this whole process when you feel more grounded and clear.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

If it’s been a while since you’ve been outside of your comfort zone in a learning environment, this is an experience that may have an incredible impact on you, today. Attending a lecture, a class, going for it at an open mic, or even teaching yourself something new via YouTube videos, will help to broaden the possibilities for how you spend your time. It will also inadvertently aid in your expansion in areas you weren’t expecting, just because you’re using your brain differently. Put yourself out there and see what comes of it.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

It is important for you to take things slow, today, and pay extra attention to consequence. Everything we do while we are alive has consequences, whether we perceive them as negative or positive. Before making all major decisions, today, really take a moment to contemplate and become at peace with their consequences. The more you make this a practice, the less regret and anxiety will have space in your life, and isn’t that an incredible feeling?

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your relationships have important lessons to teach you about camaraderie and asking for help, today. Practice asking for opinions, assistance, for a sympathetic ear, or for other kinds of support. You have an opportunity to become more comfortable with receiving, today, and this is something you don’t want to take for granted. You deserve the kind of love that makes your life easier and more enjoyable. Communicate the ways that people can do this for you, today.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today is not the day to blow things out of proportion or have a fatalistic attitude. The more you can become curious about how things work, what needs fixing, and sourcing the tools you need to get the job done, the more successful you will be. This includes not allowing other people’s issues or dramatic pleas for help to get to you. Your lesson it to figure out how to get in touch with broader perspective in any and every situation.

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The more you can make mundane tasks into something you can enjoy, the more success you will have with them, today. Change the feeling associated with having to do these things through music, light, color, good company, or a reward at the end of it all. Just because you know how to endure things you don’t like doesn’t mean you should do it. Commit to the process of associating the things you must do to take care of yourself and your environment with joy, because if you have to do them anyway, why not?

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

For today, it’s okay (and even encouraged) to stick to what you know and what feels good to you. You spend so much of your life putting yourself in uncomfortable situations, but they will lose their effect if you don’t have something to compare them to for too long. Use today to root back down into familiarity and ease and work through any shame or guilt about it as it arises. Taking the time to take a break and re-calibrate will make everything from then-on that much more vibrant and exciting.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today is your day. The only thing that will complicate it is if you overthink things and trip over your mile-high expectations for yourself, and where you think you “should” be. Create reachable goals that you can cross off, today, and feel good about. You are exactly where you need to be and you probably would have the same limiting thoughts even if you were further ahead. Make your focus being present and you’ll always exceed the expectation.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

Any action taken to make you feel more secure in your body, home, financial situation, etc, will be greatly supported, today. To start, think about how you want these things to feel. How far are you from this ideal place? What can you do to get you closer to it, or to set new goals even if you’re feeling good? Sometimes your need for progress and spontaneity is “at all costs.” Today is about measured progress and defining your personal process for progression for yourself, sans a deadline or unnecessary pressure.