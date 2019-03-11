supreme’s latest collaboration is with stone island

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that every new Supreme collaboration will send the internet and hypebeasts across the land into an absolute frenzy. And their latest partner will send that frenzied excitement to fever pitch among streetwear enthusiasts worldwide. The iconic skate brand announced today that for their Spring 2019 collection they’ve teamed up with Stone Island on an 11-piece capsule collection.

Debuting a Supreme twist on classic Stone Island staples, the collection consists of a water- and wind-resistant polyurethane coated silk light jacket, with matching pants and 6-panel hat. It also includes a brushed cotton canvas camouflage jacket, cargo vest and pants, backpack and boonie, cotton hooded sweatshirt, sweatshorts and pocket tee with dust colour treatment.

Available to preview now, the full Supreme x Stone Island collab will drop online and in store in NY, Brooklyn, LA, London and Paris this Thursday 14 March. It will be available in Japan slightly later, on Saturday 16 March.

So you have less than a week to prepare for the madness and to cop a piece before they appear on Depop for 10000x the RRP. Set up your tents. Preview the collection on your phone religiously. Camp outside that store and refresh the store page every 30 seconds, Glastonbury ticket style. This one is gonna be a biggie.

