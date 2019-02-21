a spontaneous karl lagerfeld exhibition opens today

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

The news of Karl Lagerfeld’s passing on Tuesday left the fashion industry mourning one of its most iconic figures. Serving as the creative director of Chanel for 36 years and working at Fendi for a massive 52 years, Karl’s impact on fashion is immeasurable.

Beyond designing, Karl was also a talented photographer. He even shot his own i-D cover. Honouring this, a new, spontaneous photography retrospective has opened today at Galerie Gmurzynska, in Zurich. Homage to Karl Lagerfeld: 22 Years of Exhibition will showcase Karl’s deep knowledge of art history, composition and the photographic process, with over two decades worth of his images on display. The exhibition will also be accompanied by a publication on Karl himself.

“Since our first exhibition in 1996, to our last today, Karl has continuously and fearlessly explored the avant-garde of photography, creating his own unique processes that will continue their influence on photography and art in general,” Mathias Rastorfer, the gallery’s CEO and co-owner, told ARTnews .

“What I like about photographs is that they capture a moment that‘s gone forever, impossible to reproduce,” Karl Lagerfeld once said. What better way to celebrate his memory than with a collection of those ephemeral moments, captured by a man who himself is impossible to reproduce?

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.