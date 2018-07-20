what makes a true original?

All clothing Comme Des Garçons, Customised hoisery by Jonathan Aston [The Original Issue, No. 201, September 2000].

All clothing Comme Des Garçons, Customised hoisery by Jonathan Aston [The Original Issue, No. 201, September 2000].

All clothing Comme Des Garçons, Customised hoisery by Jonathan Aston [The Original Issue, No. 201, September 2000].

All clothing Comme Des Garçons, Customised hoisery by Jonathan Aston [The Original Issue, No. 201, September 2000].

All clothing Comme Des Garçons, Customised hoisery by Jonathan Aston [The Original Issue, No. 201, September 2000].

All clothing Comme Des Garçons, Customised hoisery by Jonathan Aston [The Original Issue, No. 201, September 2000].

All clothing Comme Des Garçons, Customised hoisery by Jonathan Aston [The Original Issue, No. 201, September 2000].

All clothing Comme Des Garçons, Customised hoisery by Jonathan Aston [The Original Issue, No. 201, September 2000].

Credits

Photography Paolo Roversi

Fashion Director Edward Enninful

Make-up Lisa Butler at Streeters

Hair Julien D'ys

Styling Assistance Lucy Allen

Models Noot Seaars at Aline

Souliers Bianca at City

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.