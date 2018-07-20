what makes a true original?

All clothing Comme Des Garçons, Customised hoisery by Jonathan Aston [The Original Issue, No. 201, September 2000].
Credits
Photography Paolo Roversi
Fashion Director Edward Enninful Make-up Lisa Butler at Streeters Hair Julien D'ys Styling Assistance Lucy Allen Models Noot Seaars at Aline Souliers Bianca at City This article originally appeared on i-D UK.