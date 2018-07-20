what makes a true original?

i-D Staff

i-D Staff

Jul 20 2018, 2:19pm

We throw it back to the year 2000 and The Original Issue, when innovators Paolo Roversi and then i-D Fashion Director Edward Enninful shot a bunch of hot young things loved up, locking lips and dripping in Comme.

All clothing Comme Des Garçons, Customised hoisery by Jonathan Aston [The Original Issue, No. 201, September 2000].
All clothing Comme Des Garçons, Customised hoisery by Jonathan Aston [The Original Issue, No. 201, September 2000].
All clothing Comme Des Garçons, Customised hoisery by Jonathan Aston [The Original Issue, No. 201, September 2000].
All clothing Comme Des Garçons, Customised hoisery by Jonathan Aston [The Original Issue, No. 201, September 2000].
All clothing Comme Des Garçons, Customised hoisery by Jonathan Aston [The Original Issue, No. 201, September 2000].
All clothing Comme Des Garçons, Customised hoisery by Jonathan Aston [The Original Issue, No. 201, September 2000].
All clothing Comme Des Garçons, Customised hoisery by Jonathan Aston [The Original Issue, No. 201, September 2000].
All clothing Comme Des Garçons, Customised hoisery by Jonathan Aston [The Original Issue, No. 201, September 2000].

Credits

Photography Paolo Roversi
Fashion Director Edward Enninful
Make-up Lisa Butler at Streeters
Hair Julien D'ys
Styling Assistance Lucy Allen
Models Noot Seaars at Aline
Souliers Bianca at City

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.

Originate, don't imitate!

Follow Us On Instagram
 