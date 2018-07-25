stand with immigrants at this free selena-themed concert tomorrow

NYC’s weather gods are promising to play nice tomorrow night in time for a very special event. “Selena for Sanctuary” is a Selena Quintanilla-Pérez-themed concert taking place at the Lincoln Center to support immigrants. The performers are a diverse mix of Latinx legends who have all in some way been inspired by Selena. Teen dream Cuco, the southwest L.A. singer and beatmaker reinventing Spanglish love lyrics, has been performing at the benefit series since it started on the West Coast last year. He’ll be joined by genre-bending Chilean singer Mon Laferte, Guatemalan Grammy nominee Gaby Moreno, bedroom R&B artist Omar Apollo, San Antonio riot grrrl Nina Diaz, and popstar/filmmaker August Eve. Chris Diaz, Selena’s husband and lead guitarist for Selena y Los Dinos, will even swing by for a guest appearance before heading back to Texas, as he announced on Instagram earlier this week.

Selena for Sanctuary also amplifies the voices of various activist groups aimed at improving the lives of immigrants. Amnesty International will take the stage to teach people how to get involved, while Make the Road NYC and Voto Latino will be offering free on-site services to immigrants and undocumented people. In light of the Trump administration’s recent targets of undocumented Americans and immigrant families, Selena for Sanctuary is giving marginalized groups a seat at the table, so check out the details here and tribute Texas’s Queen of Tejano under the NYC stars.