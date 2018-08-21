birkenstock turned down collabs with supreme and vetements

Esteemed critic Cathy Horyn’s latest piece, on Birkenstock, is full of interesting facts about the German shoe manufacturer, which has been owned by the same family since 1774. Horyn traveled to Germany with Juergen Teller for The Cut, and came away with a trove of information from charismatic and strangely hilarious CEO, Oliver Reichert. Chief among them are his thoughts on both Supreme and Vetements, which have been enquiring about collaborations with the sandal brand. “There’s no benefit for us except prostitution, because this is just prostitution,” said Reichert of the collaborations, which is a pretty strong position to take. “I don’t give a shit about fashion. Fashion is, pfffttt, what is fashion?,” he goes on to say, firmly underlining his thoughts on the matter.

Reichert does rate certain designers, however, chief among them Rick Owens. The company collaborated with Owns this year, and Reichert calls the designer’s work “funny, crazy, edgy,” and then says “The form and the content matches. With most of the big designers, there’s a form but little content.” Owens, notes Horyn, is one of few American designers to successfully establish a base in Europe — his office is in Paris, while many of his designs are manufactured in Italy. The most recent craze for Birkenstocks, says Horyn, started when Phoebe Philo put them on the runway in October 2012.

The CEO also says, of Karl Lagerfeld, “Is there any chance that I will get somebody like a Karl Lagerfeld? Maybe. But is Karl Lagerfeld the gravedigger of Chanel or the god of Chanel? Because what’s after Lagerfeld? I mean, it’s a serious question. Who will fill this gap when he is gone?” Now that we finally know who he is, can someone please give Oliver Reichert a column?

Read Next