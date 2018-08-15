cat power’s new single ‘woman’ features lana del rey

“Woman” is Cat Power’s lead single from her forthcoming album Wanderer, her first since 2012’s Sun. It’s a defiant, soulful paean to womanhood, and the video, shot by Greg Hunt, sees the artist otherwise known as Chan Marshall accompanied by an all-woman band in Los Angeles. Woven into her husky-voiced lyrics, like an echo, we hear the voice of Lana Del Rey, who has been flying under the radar while recording her next album with Jack Antonoff. “Thank you to Lana Del Rey for lending your voice to a song important to me,” Marshall wrote on Instagram. “‘Woman’ was the final song I recorded for my upcoming record, Wanderer, and the first full song I wanted to share with you.” Watch her walk the canyons in the exquisitely Angeleno video below.

