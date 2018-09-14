mariah carey, lana del rey and everything else you need to listen to this week

Multiple Grammy Award-winning pop icon, best-selling female artist of all time and proud face of Hostelworld, Mariah Carey, is back with a banger. " GTFO" is the first new music we’ve heard from her in four years, and a teaser of what’s to come from her forthcoming fifteenth studio album, due just in time for Christmas. Famously a holiday that Mariah tends to avoid. The accompanying music video sees Mimi home alone with a big glass of red and her very best underwear, suggesting passive aggressively that a lover get the fuck out of her house and life. Never before has “don’t mean to be rude but just take your shit and leave” been sung in such a fluttering falsetto.

So that’s the opening to today’s BEST NEW MUSIC PLAYLIST sorted. Next up, Lana’s nautical heart-wrencher," Mariners Apartment Complex" (which we already told you all about) and Joji’s sweetest offering yet, "Slow Dancing in the Dark." Then there’s very fun London duo audiobooks and their new single, "Dance Your Life Away," followed by our favorite track from a new Analog Africa reissue of 80s Somalian funk legends, the Dur-Dur Band’s Dur Dur of "Somalia. Vol. 1 and Vol. 2."

Keeping momentum, Riton & Kah-lo have teamed up with Mr Eazi on new single "Catching Feelings" and masked NY rapper Leikeli47 has impressed us with " Mulita" which bagged an appearance on the Insecure soundtrack no less. There’s shit loads more where that came from, including new stuff from WWWater, Lil Halima, Ebenezer, Octavian, Ic3peak and Aphex fucking Twin. You’re welcome, kids.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.