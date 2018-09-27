milan spring/summer 19: everything you need to know

As i-D Deputy Editor Felix Petty wrote on the site last week: London has youth, New York has commerce, Paris has couture, and Milan has its history.

“It’s been in a very nostalgic mood recently,” Felix said. “Last season we had Versace with its supermodel-studded tribute to the late Gianni; Fendi with its Fellini-esque evocation of Roman golden age glamour; Prada with its homage to the 90s, neon, and nightlife with the resurrection of Prada Sport. These are all big brands with big money and are all very muscular in their deployment of big trends. And the biggest trend, it seems, is the past.”

So was this season any different? (Short answer: a little, yes).

As you can probably gather, on this week’s episode of Fash-On Fash-OFF we talk all things Milan Fashion Week. We discuss who provided the headline-grabbing moments. We hear from our man on the ground, i-D Fashion Features Editor Steve Salter as he trades the city for Paris. And we get all the chit-chat on the latest trends from spring/summer 19.

Today I’m joined by i-D Deputy Editor Felix Petty and i-D Junior Fashion Editor Bojana Kozarevic.

This article originally appeared on i-D UK.