daily horoscopes: october 2, 2018

You’re going to read way too much into things, today.

Be careful with this, as where you look for trouble, you will find it.

Read the horoscopes for your Sun, Rising and Moon signs below and then make some sort of plan for how you will pull yourself out if you end up taking a dive into the deep end.

Libra

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Perfection is a moving target. The more you try to be perfect, the more disappointment will follow you. If you just left everyone’s expectations of you in the dust (including your own), how much more fun and free could your life be?

Scorpio

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The urge to become obsessive and single-minded is strong, today, but you must resist it. You are doing so well and have so much going for you. Don’t neglect all of the things that deserve your attention to focus on something that holds no promises of growth or resolution on the other side.

Sagittarius

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be very careful of moments where you become too fixated on proving that you are “right,” today. Truth is often subjective. Open yourself up to the multitude of possibilities of what truth can be and how others see and feel about it. We are all just here to learn.

Capricorn

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be very strategic with the delivery of your ideas, today. Your powerful energy can often be mistaken for intimidation, regardless of the purity of your intentions. Take a few moments to decide the best way to offer your insights and opinions, today, and give others room to do the same.

Aquarius

(Jan. 20-Feb.18)

When you neglect to fully inspect the parts of the larger whole, you ultimately relinquish some of your power and control. Don’t let yourself off the hook, today. Commit to seeing the pieces as just, if not more, important that the whole puzzle. Once you treat them as such, the road to completion will be much smoother and your process much more well-rounded and defined.

Pisces

(Feb.19-March 20)

People’s harsh words and odd behavior might make you feel like hibernating for the next few weeks. Don’t do it! Your perspective and compassionate way of guiding people to better conclusions is much needed, right now. Just make sure to show people the error of their ways before you give them any of your energy so you don’t get burned in the process.

Aries

(March 21-April 19)

Going over details and being thorough may feel particularly soul-sucking, today, but it needs to be done. Take more breaks and more breaths, but be as present as possible in the process of listening and truly seeing what is in front of you for what it is. Whatever you don’t do now will just come back to bite you later.

Taurus

(April 20-May 20)

Using your brain power to think of all the possible worst-case scenarios is a waste of your precious time, Taurus. Today, switch out those stories for more enchanting narratives of success that leave you on top. What good does being “realistic,” do if it doesn’t make you feel more confident?

Gemini

(May 21-June 21)

You may come face-to-face with some of your fears, today-specifically around not feeling like your efforts are enough. Know that you are always enough and remember that growth takes time, but it’s always happening. Don’t become so fixated on how far you are from your destination. Get present and excited about the journey you have committed to and keep moving.

Cancer

(June 22-July 22)

There’s nothing wrong with you. There never has been and never will be. Don’t let anyone, including yourself, tell you what to change or “fix.” You are growing just like the rest of us. Take the pressure off of your pace and process and embrace yourself for all that you are.

Leo

(July 23-Aug. 22)

It’s not always about you. People’s negative reactions come from their own trauma, dislikes, assumptions, and preconceptions that have nothing to do with you. Before you take other people’s reactions too seriously, today, take a step back and say in your mind, or out loud, “this isn’t mine.” It’s time to toss everyone’s negative energy to the side and move TF on.

Virgo

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

As much as today might feel like it’s out to get you, its only agenda is to test your growth. Try to observe your frustrations from a big-picture point-of-view and use what you have learned in the last year about yourself and your power to help you find your way out of the funk.