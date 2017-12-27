solange opens up about her health issues on instagram

Screenshot via YouTube

Solange has announced that, due to doctor’s orders, she has had to cancel her New Year's Eve performance at Afropunk Johannesburg. She went on to reveal she has been struggling with a nervous system disorder. “The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an autonomic disorder,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me... Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all.” This is the first time Solange has publicly talked about her disorder.

Solange gave a shout out to the festivals she performed at this summer, thanking them for being accommodating. “I can’t thank Afro Punk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows." Solange said that after heavily promoting self-care to her fans this year, she’s going to start taking some of her own advice. “It needs to start with myself,” she admitted, “and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018.”

It makes sense that Solange felt the need to write a heartfelt apology to her South African fans. She holds a strong attachment to the country, saying the people have “closely inspired” her. And this inspiration has shown up in her art. In 2012, she filmed the video for “Losing You” in a Cape Town township, highlighting the region’s vibrant culture.

Solange promised that she would perform at Afropunk Johannesburg eventually. We hope she feels better soon.